Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Rogers were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROG shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.25.

In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $269.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 1.76. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $273.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.64.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.15 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rogers

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.