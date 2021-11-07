Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases New Position in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.07% of RedBall Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,411,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,256,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 720,237 shares during the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 404,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,570,000. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RBAC opened at $10.09 on Friday. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

