Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 285 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,566 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XLNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.27.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $198.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $201.00. The company has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.81 and its 200 day moving average is $143.91.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

