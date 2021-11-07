Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 579 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ball were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLL. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Ball by 4.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its position in Ball by 1,136.9% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 23,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 21,374 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ball by 5.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,632,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,053,000 after buying an additional 146,145 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Ball during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ball by 25.6% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 21,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.75.

In other news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL opened at $90.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.18.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.92%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

