Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GNL traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.12. 728,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,460. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $20.11.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently -571.41%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Net Lease stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 513,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,107 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Global Net Lease worth $9,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.