Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $195.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $226.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $202.24.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $136.75 on Thursday. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $128.61 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.49. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

