GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Raymond James

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GDDY. Piper Sandler lowered shares of GoDaddy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of GoDaddy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.54.

NYSE GDDY opened at $72.78 on Thursday. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $66.46 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.97.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 592.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 411,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 25,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

