goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target Raised to C$226.00 at BMO Capital Markets

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$207.00 to C$226.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EHMEF. TD Securities started coverage on shares of goeasy in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins upped their price objective on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EHMEF opened at $147.63 on Friday. goeasy has a twelve month low of $61.19 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.42 and its 200 day moving average is $137.81.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

