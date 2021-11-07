Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,631,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 196,754 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Gogo were worth $41,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Gogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Gogo alerts:

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.84. Gogo Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $19.49.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

About Gogo

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.