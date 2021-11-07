Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes to post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
GOL opened at $6.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.93. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,252 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes worth $12,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.
