Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes to post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GOL opened at $6.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.93. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,252 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes worth $12,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HSBC upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.51.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

