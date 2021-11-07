Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSS. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Golden Star Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Golden Star Resources by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the period. 26.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSS opened at $3.71 on Friday. Golden Star Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 1.02.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

