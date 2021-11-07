Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 262,747 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,747 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $22,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,708,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,330,000 after acquiring an additional 501,619 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 28.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,601,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,922 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 233.1% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,286,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798,662 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 142.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nitorum Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 2,756,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,638,000 after purchasing an additional 64,406 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNB stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.74, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.10. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

In related news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 109,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $1,999,567.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,825.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

