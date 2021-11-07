Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 172,175 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Avangrid worth $23,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGR. Mizuho raised their price target on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Avangrid from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.33. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.02 and a 1 year high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

