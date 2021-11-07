Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $24.30 Million Stock Holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 710,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,247 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of James Hardie Industries worth $24,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,013,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 506.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 34,685 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 17,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JHX opened at $40.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average is $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. James Hardie Industries plc has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $41.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 1.28.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $843.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

JHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

