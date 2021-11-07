Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,913,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,364 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.10% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $22,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,279,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 587.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,689,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,503 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3,860.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 947,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after purchasing an additional 923,818 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,085,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,211,000 after purchasing an additional 830,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,489,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,879,000 after purchasing an additional 778,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

ESRT opened at $10.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a current ratio of 9.29. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.60, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.07. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -280.00%.

ESRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

