Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 10,865 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,865 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $21,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,203,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,022,000 after purchasing an additional 292,368 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 313.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,702 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 51,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period.

VPL opened at $81.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.47. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $71.36 and a 52 week high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

