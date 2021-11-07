Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 120,837 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 22.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 418,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120,837 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $22,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,386,000 after buying an additional 641,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,899,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,149,000 after buying an additional 335,851 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 2,731.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after buying an additional 189,472 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,466,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 195,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after buying an additional 131,800 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $56.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day moving average is $54.40. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The business had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

