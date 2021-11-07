Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,140 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $23,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 49,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $79.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $58.77 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.22.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.20). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $173.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.