GoNetwork (GOT) Price Tops $0.0035 on Exchanges

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 44% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One GoNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoNetwork has a total market cap of $252,750.17 and $41,080.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoNetwork has traded 80.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,181.74 or 1.00001979 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00058593 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00042453 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.59 or 0.00760035 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.

GoNetwork Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

