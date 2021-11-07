GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.320-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.40 million.GoPro also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.800-$0.860 EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.58. 8,332,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26. GoPro has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.09 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 49.83% and a net margin of 32.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GoPro will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other GoPro news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $43,814.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $2,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,243.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 674,390 shares of company stock worth $6,499,525 in the last ninety days. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GoPro stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.08% of GoPro worth $19,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

