GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.GoPro also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.320-$0.380 EPS.

GoPro stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $9.58. 8,332,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,753. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26. GoPro has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $13.79.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.09 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 49.83% and a net margin of 32.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GoPro will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $45,119.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 64,718 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $644,591.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,050.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 674,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,525 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GoPro stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.08% of GoPro worth $19,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.