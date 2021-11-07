Gordon Bowerman Purchases 10,000 Shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Stock

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Director Gordon Bowerman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,810,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,669,033.

Shares of TSE:YGR opened at C$1.80 on Friday. Yangarra Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.44 and a 52 week high of C$2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13. The company has a market cap of C$154.30 million and a PE ratio of 7.14.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.94.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

