GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Trading Up 10.5% Following Strong Earnings

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s share price was up 10.5% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $12.48 and last traded at $12.35. Approximately 47,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,718,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. GrafTech International had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,126,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GrafTech International by 543.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,724,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after buying an additional 1,456,121 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in GrafTech International by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 471,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 235,091 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in GrafTech International by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,830,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,269,000 after buying an additional 688,374 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in GrafTech International by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,117,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,608,000 after buying an additional 252,454 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.55.

GrafTech International Company Profile (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.