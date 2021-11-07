Graham (NYSE:GHC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.25 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.15 by ($1.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graham had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

Shares of NYSE:GHC traded up $15.96 on Friday, reaching $607.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,227. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $596.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $630.01. Graham has a 52-week low of $422.84 and a 52-week high of $685.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Graham alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Graham’s payout ratio is 6.00%.

In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.07, for a total value of $77,448.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Graham stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Graham worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.