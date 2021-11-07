Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.080-$2.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $252 million-$255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $256.09 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.050-$6.100 EPS.

LOPE traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.00. The company had a trading volume of 206,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,444. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $78.96 and a one year high of $115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.95.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $206.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.