Graviocoin Price Reaches $0.0523 on Top Exchanges (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $3.77 million and $153.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.19 or 0.00321898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000095 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001952 BTC.

About Graviocoin

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

