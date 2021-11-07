Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Price Target Raised to GBX 800

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 780 ($10.19) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 714.33 ($9.33).

Shares of GPOR stock opened at GBX 756 ($9.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 762.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,248.61. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of GBX 604.20 ($7.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 810.50 ($10.59).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

