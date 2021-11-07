Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 196.10% and a net margin of 50.24%.

Shares of Green Plains Partners stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.74. The company had a trading volume of 41,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,258. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95. Green Plains Partners has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $16.02. The company has a market cap of $342.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This is a boost from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.80%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.58%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

