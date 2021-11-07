Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price objective trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GTBIF. BTIG Research raised their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$71.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Green Thumb Industries to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $47.25 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Thumb Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. Green Thumb Industries has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.69.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

