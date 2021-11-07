Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) to report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.07). Greenlane reported earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Greenlane.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNLN. Cowen initiated coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

NASDAQ GNLN opened at $1.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.18.

In other Greenlane news, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $199,998.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $74,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,488 shares of company stock valued at $428,816 over the last 90 days. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenlane (GNLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.