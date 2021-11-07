GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.42 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 8.24%. GreenSky’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

GSKY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,630. GreenSky has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.42.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSKY. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

