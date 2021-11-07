Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays downgraded Grifols from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Grifols from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Grifols alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $12.22 on Thursday. Grifols has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Grifols during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Grifols by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Grifols during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Grifols by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.