Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAC. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 22.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PAC opened at $137.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52 week low of $92.82 and a 52 week high of $138.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.63.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $264.44 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $3.4886 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is 238.75%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

