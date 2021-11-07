Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 41.49% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Guardant Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GH stock traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.19. 1,404,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,655. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.69. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $96.66 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

GH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.83.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $640,334.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,453 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.