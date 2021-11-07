Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.15

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$35.15 and last traded at C$34.43, with a volume of 600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$34.40.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$34.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$980.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported C$2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$69.96 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 3.3299998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.57%.

About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

