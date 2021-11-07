GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GXO has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.14.

GXO opened at $93.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $100.64.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

