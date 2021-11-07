GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
GXO has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.14.
GXO opened at $93.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $100.64.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GXO Logistics Company Profile
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
