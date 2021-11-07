HackenAI (HAI) One Day Volume Tops $42,302.00

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 7th. During the last seven days, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. HackenAI has a market cap of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HackenAI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00084580 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00083230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.29 or 0.00100025 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,573.94 or 0.07344260 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,872.01 or 0.99346376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00022254 BTC.

HackenAI Coin Profile

HackenAI was first traded on April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

HackenAI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

