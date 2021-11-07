Hallador Energy (HNRG) Set to Post Earnings on Monday

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Hallador Energy to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $55.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. On average, analysts expect Hallador Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hallador Energy stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $95.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hallador Energy stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 137.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,055 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 26,642 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of Hallador Energy worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

