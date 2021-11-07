Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) versus Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Financial Survey

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.0% of Hamilton Lane shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of Hamilton Lane shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hamilton Lane and Blue Owl Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane 0 2 1 0 2.33 Blue Owl Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00

Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus target price of $94.33, indicating a potential downside of 16.38%. Blue Owl Capital has a consensus target price of $15.83, indicating a potential downside of 7.30%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than Hamilton Lane.

Profitability

This table compares Hamilton Lane and Blue Owl Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane 42.25% 64.01% 20.57% Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hamilton Lane and Blue Owl Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane $341.64 million 17.51 $98.02 million $4.15 27.18 Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A -$5.28 million N/A N/A

Hamilton Lane has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Owl Capital.

Dividends

Hamilton Lane pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Hamilton Lane pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hamilton Lane has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Hamilton Lane is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Hamilton Lane beats Blue Owl Capital on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations. The company is based in New York, New York.

