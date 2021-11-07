Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

HMSNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC upgraded Hammerson from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.50.

Shares of HMSNF stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Hammerson has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50.

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

