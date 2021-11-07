Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 63.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,913,000 after acquiring an additional 111,297 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,609,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,605,000 after buying an additional 220,833 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 315.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 57,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 43,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 3,501.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 154,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after buying an additional 149,821 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HWC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $51.81 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.11.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

