Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €147.13 ($173.09).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 1st. Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

ETR:HLAG traded down €12.80 ($15.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €209.40 ($246.35). The company had a trading volume of 39,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €197.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is €184.22. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €55.80 ($65.65) and a 12-month high of €235.60 ($277.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

