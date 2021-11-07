Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Harmonic Inc. enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally.The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HLIT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 179.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.80. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 100,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,159,763.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,003 shares of company stock worth $3,007,327 in the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth $78,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

