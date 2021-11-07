Harmony (ONE) 1-Day Volume Hits $138.44 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. During the last week, Harmony has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. Harmony has a market cap of $3.13 billion and $138.44 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000471 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.50 or 0.00416559 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00051811 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.26 or 0.00258640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00099477 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004549 BTC.

About Harmony

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,235,777,085 coins and its circulating supply is 10,785,130,085 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

