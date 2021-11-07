Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.25. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $45.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.74.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,311 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $11,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.