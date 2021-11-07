Head to Head Analysis: Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) versus Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) and Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) are both large-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Jardine Matheson and Covestro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jardine Matheson N/A N/A N/A Covestro 7.68% 16.30% 7.25%

This table compares Jardine Matheson and Covestro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jardine Matheson $32.65 billion 1.32 -$394.00 million N/A N/A Covestro $12.23 billion 1.00 $524.32 million $3.01 10.48

Covestro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jardine Matheson.

Risk and Volatility

Jardine Matheson has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Covestro has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Jardine Matheson and Covestro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jardine Matheson 0 1 0 0 2.00 Covestro 2 4 5 0 2.27

Covestro has a consensus target price of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 128.19%. Given Covestro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Covestro is more favorable than Jardine Matheson.

Dividends

Jardine Matheson pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Covestro pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Covestro pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Jardine Matheson shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Covestro shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Covestro beats Jardine Matheson on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. is a diversified Asian-based group with unsurpassed experience in the region. It holds interests directly in Jardine Pacific (100%) and Jardine Motors (100%), while its 85%-held Group holding company, Jardine Strategic, holds interests in Hongkong Land (50%), Dairy Farm (78%), Mandarin Oriental (79%) and Jardine Cycle & Carriage (75%) (JC&C). JC&C in turn has a 50% shareholding in Astra. Jardine Strategic also has a 58% shareholding in Jardine Matheson. The Group companies operate in the fields of motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, transport services, restaurants, luxury hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, energy and agribusiness. The company was founded on April 9, 1984 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries. The Polycarbonates segment provides high-performance plastic polycarbonates in the form of granules, composite materials, and semi-finished products for use in the automotive, construction, electrical and electronic, medical technology, and lighting industries. The CAS segment offers precursors for coatings, adhesives, and sealants, as well as specialties. This segment also provides polymer materials and aqueous dispersions for use in automotive and transportation, infrastructure and construction, wood processing, and furniture applications. The company markets its products through trading houses and distributors. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

