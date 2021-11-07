Head to Head Contrast: Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) versus Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) and Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Brilliant Earth Group and Charles & Colvard, Ltd., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brilliant Earth Group 0 0 8 0 3.00 Charles & Colvard, Ltd. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brilliant Earth Group currently has a consensus target price of $16.71, indicating a potential upside of 20.25%. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 13.29%. Given Brilliant Earth Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brilliant Earth Group is more favorable than Charles & Colvard, Ltd..

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Brilliant Earth Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brilliant Earth Group and Charles & Colvard, Ltd.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brilliant Earth Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Charles & Colvard, Ltd. $39.24 million 2.56 $12.81 million $0.42 7.88

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Brilliant Earth Group.

Profitability

This table compares Brilliant Earth Group and Charles & Colvard, Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brilliant Earth Group N/A N/A N/A Charles & Colvard, Ltd. 30.69% 25.88% 22.03%

Summary

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. beats Brilliant Earth Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets. The Traditional segment consists of wholesale and retail customers. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.