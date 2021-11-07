Head to Head Survey: NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) vs. BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) and NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get BioAtla alerts:

This table compares BioAtla and NanoString Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioAtla $430,000.00 2,420.17 -$35.85 million N/A N/A NanoString Technologies $117.32 million 19.26 -$110.08 million ($2.82) -17.61

BioAtla has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NanoString Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.3% of BioAtla shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of BioAtla shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of NanoString Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BioAtla and NanoString Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioAtla N/A N/A N/A NanoString Technologies -74.15% -45.77% -20.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BioAtla and NanoString Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioAtla 0 0 5 0 3.00 NanoString Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75

BioAtla presently has a consensus target price of $65.20, suggesting a potential upside of 111.83%. NanoString Technologies has a consensus target price of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.02%. Given BioAtla’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BioAtla is more favorable than NanoString Technologies.

Summary

BioAtla beats NanoString Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types. It also develops BA3021, a CAB ADC for NSCLC and Melanoma; and BA3071, which is a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody for renal cell carcinoma, NSCLC, small cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, melanoma, bladder cancer, gastric cancer, and cervical cancer. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software. The company was founded by Amber Ratcliffe, Krassen Dimitrov, and Dwayne Dunaway on June 20, 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.