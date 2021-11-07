Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 289,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,183,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,628,000 after purchasing an additional 274,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $33.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.68 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $33.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.25.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 351.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.45.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

