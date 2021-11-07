Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $496.40 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will report $496.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $492.00 million. Healthpeak Properties reported sales of $431.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.